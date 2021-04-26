Advertisement

Student’s Snapchat profanity leads to high court speech case

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo...
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Before the Supreme Court this is week is an argument over whether public schools can discipline students over something they say off-campus. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)(Erin Schaff | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Before the Supreme Court this week is an argument over whether public schools can discipline students over something they say off-campus.

Fourteen-year-old Brandi Levy was suspended from cheerleading over a profanity-laced posting on Snapchat.

The case has its roots in the Vietnam-era case of a high school in Des Moines, Iowa, that suspended students who wore armbands to protest the war.

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court sided with the students, declaring students don’t “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anamosa State Penitentiary cells.
Staffer at Anamosa State Penitentiary assaulted by inmate on Saturday morning
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana.
Average daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations show decrease, as do vaccinations
In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are...
Iowa turns down 22,000 of its weekly vaccine doses as demand wanes
Stanley Wofford, 49, was convicted in March 2021 of first-degree murder in the September 2019...
Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly Iowa shooting
Volunteers work together to build Cedar Rapids man a new home
Volunteers work together to build Cedar Rapids man a new home

Latest News

The CDC is expected to come out with updated guidelines for the fully vaccinated, specifically...
Fully vaccinated Americans to enjoy more freedoms, officials say
For several days in a row, the country has broken records of daily infections and deaths....
India faces national emergency due to COVID-19 surge
An effort to revitalize local neighborhoods took place in Iowa City Sunday morning.
South District Neighborhood Association hosts 4th annual “Team Up to Clean-up” effort
Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s...
Police seek attacker who kicked Chinese American man in head