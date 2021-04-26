Student’s Snapchat profanity leads to high court speech case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Before the Supreme Court this week is an argument over whether public schools can discipline students over something they say off-campus.

Fourteen-year-old Brandi Levy was suspended from cheerleading over a profanity-laced posting on Snapchat.

The case has its roots in the Vietnam-era case of a high school in Des Moines, Iowa, that suspended students who wore armbands to protest the war.

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court sided with the students, declaring students don’t “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.