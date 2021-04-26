Students plant trees and dreams at Mount Vernon orchard

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - A lesson in planting trees on Sunday also turned into one on fostering dreams and goals for dozens of kids from the Cedar Rapids area.

The Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success and Worldmaker International held a “Plant Your Dreams” event for about 60 students Sunday at The Big Apple Orchard in Mount Vernon.

Elementary-, middle-, and high-school students wrote their dreams down on a piece of paper, which they planted along with an apple tree.

Later, the students will be able to return to the orchard to see how their trees are growing.

Mollie Marti, a co-owner of The Big Apple Orchard and founder of Worldmaker International, said the event will also lead into resilience training the students will later complete with The Academy SPS.

“They’re going to keep reminders around themselves of, what are their dreams, why do they matter, how do they stay on track, and I think, very importantly, who’s there to help them?” Marti said.

“It’s important for them to have a vision, to have some sense of what their future could be like, and we teach that in The Academy, but in some cases, you know, it’s not real for them unless they can actually do something that will make that metaphor more than just a metaphor,” said Dr. Ruth White, the founder and executive director of The Academy SPS.

During the event, students also listened to a message from Jimmy Scroggins, a Mount Mercy University graduate, Air Force veteran, and former professional basketball player, who encouraged them to seize the opportunities they have in front of them and dream big.

