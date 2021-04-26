Advertisement

Pella family demands answers after 3 year old was left in school van for hours

Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) - A Pella family is demanding answers after their child was left alone in a school van for hours.

Three-year-old Alivea Cole is non-verbal and uses hearing aids and a feeding tube.

Her aunt Tiffany Spoelstra, who’s also her foster mom, says it’s unclear how Alivea survived.

Spoelstra said she went to pick up Alivea from Lincoln Elementary last Monday morning, but she learned the school van driver never took Alivea into school that day.

Spolestra said the school didn’t know her niece was in the van until she came to pick her up, and that’s when they found her.

The district says attendance procedures for preschoolers and van drivers have changed.

The superintendent also says they are adding systems into vans to warn drivers of children left in a seat. But Spoelstra says that’s not enough.

“How do you miss a child in a minivan who was right behind the passenger seat? How do you miss a child?” Spoelsta asked.

Alivea’s hearing aids were broken when they found her.

Spoelstra says Alivea is not supposed to be left alone because doctors worry she’ll break her feeding tube.

