New bill would allow distilleries in Iowa to sell online with home delivery

Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LE CLAIRE, Iowa (WQAD) - Distilleries in Iowa are one step closer to expanding their alcohol sales.

A bill passed through the Iowa legislature last week that would allow distilleries to sell online and have products delivered through third party vendors.

The owner of a distillery in Le Claire says he is pleasantly surprised at the passing of the bill, and he is already making plans to move forward.

“To be able to have a website for people to make orders and have them shipped out and that sort of thing, so we’re jumping on it right away. We’re getting boxes designed that fit our bottles, we’re getting the website changed and all those kinds of things, so we’re ready to go when it launches on July 1.”

The bill now heads to Governor Kim Reynolds desk for her signature.

If signed, it would go into effect July 1st. But distilleries could only ship within the state.

