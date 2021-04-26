Advertisement

More of Boyson Trail closing for derecho cleanup

A sign and barricade closing a trail in eastern Iowa.
A sign and barricade closing a trail in eastern Iowa.(KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - An expanded area of a Linn County trail is closed for additional derecho cleanup, officials announced on Monday.

The Marion Parks and Recreation Department said that the section of Boyson Trail, from the trailhead parking at Boyson Road through Donnelly Park, will be closed for around three weeks. Crews will be performing derecho cleanup activities in and around Dry Creek.

The section of trail between Thomas Park and Donnelly Park was already closed for another project.

Questions about the trail’s closures can be directed toward the Parks and Recreation Department by calling (319) 447-3580 or (319) 447-3590.

