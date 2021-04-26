Mild tonight, warm tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warmth has arrived. It has been long advertised and we get to enjoy it for one more day. Winds diminish a bit tonight and then pick up from the south again on Tuesday. Highs jump well into the 80s for highs on Tuesday. Shower and storm chances develop Tuesday night, ticking with us on a scattered basis into Thursday. Highs fall later in the week to more seasonable 60s.

