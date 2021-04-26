Advertisement

Mercy to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations each weekday at Cedar Rapids clinic

Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids hosted a COVID vaccine clinic for individuals experiencing...
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids hosted a COVID vaccine clinic for individuals experiencing homelessness on Thursday, April 15, 2021.(Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Availability of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus has expanded enough to allow a local healthcare provider to begin offering walk-in opportunities to get a shot.

Mercy Cedar Rapids will allow walk-ins between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday at its vaccination clinic, located at 5264 Council Street NE. Previously, appointments were required in order to get a shot.

Vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna will be offered, though the Moderna vaccine is only available to those 18 years old or older. Pfizer can be administered to 16 or 17-year-olds with a parental consent form.

Appointments will still be offered at the clinic, as well as at Mercy Medical Center’s Lundy Pavilion, through the organization’s website. Appointments can also be scheduled by calling (319) 369-4604 for the northeast side clinic, or (319) 861-7900 for the Mercy Medical Center option.

