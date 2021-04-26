Advertisement

Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for Sioux City homicide

Gary Dains, Jr., 46, of Carroll.
Gary Dains, Jr., 46, of Carroll.(Courtesy: Woodbury County Jail)
By the Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 46-year-old Carroll man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the death of a man during a break-in at the victim’s home.

Gary Dains Jr. was sentenced Monday in Woodbury County. He was convicted in March of voluntary manslaughter and three other charges for the killing of 65-year-old Paul Smith in Sioux City in July 2019.

Prosecutors say Smith caught Dains breaking into his home for the second time in eight days. Dains killed Smith in a struggle, then took $120 and Smith’s vehicle, which he later gave away.

