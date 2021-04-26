Los Angeles police officer hopes to discuss challenge of policing with LeBron James

(KCRG) - A Los Angeles police officer wrote a lengthy Facebook post addressed to LeBron James on Sunday calling his stance on policing “so off base and extreme.”

It comes in response to a post James made on Twitter, which he later deleted, following a fatal police-involved shooting in Ohio.

LAPD officer Deon Joseph said he hopes his message reaches James, so the two can sit down and talk about the reality of the profession of policing.

“Your tweet that targeted a police officer in Ohio who saved a young woman’s life was irresponsible and disturbing,” Joseph wrote. “It showed a complete lack of understanding of the challenge of our job in the heat of a moment. You basically put a target on the back of a human being who had to make a split second decision to save a life from a deadly attack. A decision I know he and many others wish they never had to make. Especially when it involves someone so young.”

Dear Lebron: I am not going to come at you from a place of hatred. There will be no name calling. I was raised to see... Posted by Officer Deon Joseph on Sunday, April 25, 2021

An Ohio bar owner recently said he would no longer have NBA games on for customers to watch until LeBron James is “expelled” from the league.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.