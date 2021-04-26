Junction 21 in Peosta to remain open, look for new ownership
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Junction 21 in Peosta announced it plans to stay open while it searches for a new owner.
Earlier this month the restaurants announced it was planning to close on April 30 because its licensing was going to expire.
But after receiving support from the community, the restaurant announced on Facebook it will stay open, renew the liquor license and look for new ownership.
