Junction 21 in Peosta to remain open, look for new ownership

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Junction 21 in Peosta announced it plans to stay open while it searches for a new owner.

Earlier this month the restaurants announced it was planning to close on April 30 because its licensing was going to expire.

But after receiving support from the community, the restaurant announced on Facebook it will stay open, renew the liquor license and look for new ownership.

The update you have been waiting for! With all of the support we received, we have decided to renew the liquor... Posted by Junction 21 on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

