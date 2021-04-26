Advertisement

Junction 21 in Peosta to remain open, look for new ownership

Junction 21 in Peosta announced it plans to stay open while it searches for a new owner.
Junction 21 in Peosta announced it plans to stay open while it searches for a new owner.(Junction 21)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Junction 21 in Peosta announced it plans to stay open while it searches for a new owner.

Earlier this month the restaurants announced it was planning to close on April 30 because its licensing was going to expire.

But after receiving support from the community, the restaurant announced on Facebook it will stay open, renew the liquor license and look for new ownership.

The update you have been waiting for! With all of the support we received, we have decided to renew the liquor...

Posted by Junction 21 on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pella family is demanding answers after their child was left alone in a school van for hours.
Pella family demands answers after 3 year old was left in school van for hours
Anamosa State Penitentiary cells.
Staffer at Anamosa State Penitentiary assaulted by inmate on Saturday morning
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana.
Average daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations show decrease, as do vaccinations
In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are...
Iowa turns down 22,000 of its weekly vaccine doses as demand wanes
Volunteers work together to build Cedar Rapids man a new home
Volunteers work together to build Cedar Rapids man a new home

Latest News

12-year-old dies in UTV rollover in Jackson County
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decline Monday as vaccine demand wanes
Pitchford, 40, failed to report back to the Waterloo Work Release Facility on Friday night.
Waterloo officials looking for work release escapee
A biological mother is fighting to get her teenage son back after his adoptive Des Moines...
Biological mother fights for son after Des Moines couple allegedly zip tie, starve him