John Deere Waterloo Works looking to fill at least 70 positions

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Over the last few months, the John Deere Drive Train plant in Waterloo has been working to quickly fill hundreds of jobs. They started out with needing to fill about 500 jobs.

So far, they’ve filled about 400. But plant manager David Davis says there are still about a hundred jobs left.

“Last year, we introduced some new products that were well-accepted by the marketplace,” he said. “So we have a lot of demand for the products we’re producing right now.”

He said he’s primarily looking to hire assemblers and machinists.

“Assemblers are responsible for putting the products together,” he said. “Machinists are your traditional machinists, but everything now is highly automated. A lot of robotics, integrating the machining centers.”

Davis says things are so busy, that the company is looking to add another shift in its assembly areas. That’s something the company hasn’t had to do since 2013.

Michael Weber has been on the assembly line for 14 years.

“I basically start from a case, and then I install all the gears, stacks and components. Then I put things together up until a certain point,” Weber said.

Then it gets handed off to the next person. Much of what he does is process-driven.

“It’s kinda like a big instruction book when you get anything else to build,” he said. “It’s just a little more detailed, then there’s more information there if you need.”

Davis usually likes to hire people with manufacturing experience. However, there are training opportunities available for those who need it.

“People that have had two years work experience anywhere are qualified to come in,” she said. “Then we will train them and get the skills they need and help them be successful.”

Davis says there are also plenty of chances to move up within the company.

“There are a lot of examples of people in salary positions that started in a production role,” he said. “They go on to be supervisors, manufacturing engineers, if they have the right skill set, they can get to a high level in the company.”

Click or tap here for more information about job openings at John Deere.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.