Iowa puts up 15 runs in win against Northwestern

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s bats were certainly alive in its series opener against Northwestern on Sunday. The Hawkeyes scored at will and came away with a 15-4 victory against the Wildcats.

Ben Norman collected three hits and five RBI. Zeb Adreon finished a perfect 4-for-4 with four RBI and four runs.

Iowa will face the Wildcats against on Monday at 3 p.m.

