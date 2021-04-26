Advertisement

Iowa puts up 15 runs in win against Northwestern

Zeb Adreon collected one of his four hits in a win against Northwestern on Sunday.(KCRG)
By Josh Christensen
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s bats were certainly alive in its series opener against Northwestern on Sunday. The Hawkeyes scored at will and came away with a 15-4 victory against the Wildcats.

Ben Norman collected three hits and five RBI. Zeb Adreon finished a perfect 4-for-4 with four RBI and four runs.

Iowa will face the Wildcats against on Monday at 3 p.m.

