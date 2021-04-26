Advertisement

Iowa moves 294,000 registered voters to ‘inactive’ status

An Iowa voter registration form.
An Iowa voter registration form.(KCRG File)
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hundreds of 17-year-olds who could not cast ballots in the 2020 election because of their age are among 294,000 registered Iowa voters recently marked as inactive.

Being marked as inactive in the state’s voter registration database does not immediately affect anyone’s ability to vote in any way, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. But under state law, it’s the first step in a process that would result in the cancellation of one’s registration after four more years of inactivity.

A new law rewriting election rules, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last month, requires the Iowa Secretary of State to move all voters who did not cast ballots in the most recent general election to inactive status. Previously, they had to miss two.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pella family is demanding answers after their child was left alone in a school van for hours.
Pella family demands answers after 3 year old was left in school van for hours
Anamosa State Penitentiary cells.
Staffer at Anamosa State Penitentiary assaulted by inmate on Saturday morning
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana.
Average daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations show decrease, as do vaccinations
In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are...
Iowa turns down 22,000 of its weekly vaccine doses as demand wanes
Volunteers work together to build Cedar Rapids man a new home
Volunteers work together to build Cedar Rapids man a new home

Latest News

A former Iowa journalist had what he calls the opportunity of a lifetime when he got to perform...
Former Iowa journalist lands role in Oscar nominated film
12-year-old dies in UTV rollover in Jackson County
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that would expand gun rights in the U.S.
US Supreme Court to hear case to expand gun rights
A school district in eastern Iowa is narrowing down the list for possible new mascots.
Camanche Community School District narrows list of possible new mascots