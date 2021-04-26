Advertisement

First census data on House seats being released on Monday

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.
The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.(Source: CNN, U.S. CENSUS BUREAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Census Bureau says it will be releasing the numbers used for determining how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets on Monday.

The release of the apportionment numbers Monday afternoon comes almost four months later than planned because of delays caused by the pandemic and anomalies discovered in the data as the numbers were being crunched.

The numbers are state population counts that show how many residents each state has gained or lost over the past decade.

The 435 seats in the House of Representatives are divided among the states based on population. As growing states get more congressional seats because of population gains, that means fewer seats for states that lost population or didn’t grow as fast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anamosa State Penitentiary cells.
Staffer at Anamosa State Penitentiary assaulted by inmate on Saturday morning
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana.
Average daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations show decrease, as do vaccinations
In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are...
Iowa turns down 22,000 of its weekly vaccine doses as demand wanes
Stanley Wofford, 49, was convicted in March 2021 of first-degree murder in the September 2019...
Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly Iowa shooting
Volunteers work together to build Cedar Rapids man a new home
Volunteers work together to build Cedar Rapids man a new home

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
FILE - In this March 21, 2021 file photo, people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Student’s Snapchat profanity leads to high court speech case
A Pella family is demanding answers after their child was left alone in a school van for hours.
Pella family demands answers after 3 year old was left in school van for hours
FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the...
Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic