Dubuque Police seeking help locating truck allegedly involved in hit-and-run
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a pickup truck that they said was involved in a hit-and-run incident.
The collision took place on November 11, 2020, in the 1000 block of Cedar Cross Road. The vehicle sustained front-end damage. The vehicle in question appears to be a black Dodge Ram pickup truck, based on surveillance photos provided by the Dubuque Police Department.
Any information about the incident can be submitted through the city’s website.
