Dubuque Police seeking help locating truck allegedly involved in hit-and-run

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a pickup truck that they said was involved in a hit-and-run incident.

The collision took place on November 11, 2020, in the 1000 block of Cedar Cross Road. The vehicle sustained front-end damage. The vehicle in question appears to be a black Dodge Ram pickup truck, based on surveillance photos provided by the Dubuque Police Department.

Any information about the incident can be submitted through the city’s website.

A truck that Dubuque Police officials are trying to locate for its alleged involvement in a November 2020 hit-and-run incident. (Courtesy: Dubuque Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.