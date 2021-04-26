Advertisement

Dubuque Police seeking help locating truck allegedly involved in hit-and-run

A truck that Dubuque Police officials are trying to locate for its alleged involvement in a...
A truck that Dubuque Police officials are trying to locate for its alleged involvement in a November 2020 hit-and-run incident.(Courtesy: Dubuque Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a pickup truck that they said was involved in a hit-and-run incident.

The collision took place on November 11, 2020, in the 1000 block of Cedar Cross Road. The vehicle sustained front-end damage. The vehicle in question appears to be a black Dodge Ram pickup truck, based on surveillance photos provided by the Dubuque Police Department.

Any information about the incident can be submitted through the city’s website.

A truck that Dubuque Police officials are trying to locate for its alleged involvement in a...
A truck that Dubuque Police officials are trying to locate for its alleged involvement in a November 2020 hit-and-run incident.(Courtesy: Dubuque Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pella family is demanding answers after their child was left alone in a school van for hours.
Pella family demands answers after 3 year old was left in school van for hours
Anamosa State Penitentiary cells.
Staffer at Anamosa State Penitentiary assaulted by inmate on Saturday morning
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana.
Average daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations show decrease, as do vaccinations
In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are...
Iowa turns down 22,000 of its weekly vaccine doses as demand wanes
A biological mother is fighting to get her teenage son back after his adoptive Des Moines...
Biological mother fights for son after Des Moines couple allegedly zip tie, starve him

Latest News

Gary Dains, Jr., 46, of Carroll.
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for Sioux City homicide
FILE-A truck drives into Allamakee County on Highway 18, Monday, Aug. 19, 2013, near Postville,...
Census: Iowa population grows 4.7%, keeps 4 US House seats
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids hosted a COVID vaccine clinic for individuals experiencing...
Mercy to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations each weekday at Cedar Rapids clinic
Dubuque facility funding request
Dubuque considering grant request for substance abuse recovery facility