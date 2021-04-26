Czech Village flood control project begins on Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Work on another flood control project in the Czech Village in Cedar Rapids starts on Monday.

Crews are working on an underground storm water gate that will go in the area of Bowling Street SW and A Street SW.

The project is not expected to impact vehicle traffic in that area but will block off part of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail for approximately a month and a half. Work on the gate should be done by the end of this year.

It’s part of the city’s major flood control plan that’s been in the works since the 2008 flood, including several in the Czech Village.

Construction of a flood levee ended in that part of town in late 2019.

