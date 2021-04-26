Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decline Monday as vaccine demand wanes

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - COVID-19 related hospitalizations continued to drop in Iowa on Monday after dropping over the weekend.

The state reported 179 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state on Monday. That’s down from the 187 reported on Sunday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 182 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, but had no more COVID-19-related deaths to report.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 363,080 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,927 people have died with the virus.

The state also reports a total of 983,543 Iowans are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The Associated Press reported on Sunday Iowa declined 22,000 doses of its allotment of coronavirus vaccines due to decreasing demand. A total of 2,227,299 doses have been administered in the state.

The state reported a total of 1,293 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,699,617 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 14.1 percent.

