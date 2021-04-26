Advertisement

Census: Iowa population grows 4.7%, keeps 4 US House seats

FILE-A truck drives into Allamakee County on Highway 18, Monday, Aug. 19, 2013, near Postville,...
FILE-A truck drives into Allamakee County on Highway 18, Monday, Aug. 19, 2013, near Postville, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa continued to see slow population growth in 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data released Monday with the state population growing 4.7% in the last decade to 3.19 million people.

While the state held on to all four congressional districts, the muted population trend could mean the loss of one of those U.S. House seats in the future. The latest figures in Iowa reflect a century of typically slow growth, and later data likely will show a shift from rural areas to the state’s largest cities has continued.

Read more: U.S. Census data shows which states lose, gain congressional seats

The Census data enables states to determine the number of congressional seats they’ll have for the next decade but officials will need to wait for more detailed data to redraw congressional and legislative boundaries.

