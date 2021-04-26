Advertisement

Bohannon returning for final year of eligibility for Hawkeyes

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The all-time leading three-point scorer in the University of Iowa’s men’s basketball program will be returning for a sixth year, according to a post on the player’s social media account.

Jordan Bohannon, the fifth-year senior guard from Marion, will spend another year with the team, according to a series of posts on his Twitter account. The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for players who were active during the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bohannon noted the desire to play an additional season in front of spectators in one of his Twitter posts regarding the decision. During the 2020-2021 season, attendance was severely restricted in arenas to limit the spread of COVID-19.

A hip injury cut the 2019-2020 season short for Bohannon, leading to the NCAA granting a hardship waiver for an extra year of eligibility. He becomes the first player since Jess Settles to spend a sixth year with the program.

Bohannon also leads the program all-time in assists, setting the mark during a game against Ohio State in February.

