Advertisement

Biological mother fights for son after Des Moines couple allegedly zip tie, starve him

Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A biological mother is fighting to get her teenage son back.

This comes after a Des Moines couple is accused of zip tying and starving their adopted son, who has special needs.

Jennifer and Richard Ryan are charged with first degree kidnapping and neglect of a dependent person. They will appear in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

The biological mother, Shelly Green, says she lost custody of her 16-year-old son in 2012 because she was abusing alcohol and living in poor conditions.

She says she is 10 years sober and thinks about her son every day.

Green lived just four blocks from her son for the last decade, but wasn’t allowed to see him.

She says the Ryans originally promised she could maintain a relationship with her son.

“Four blocks away because I always told him I would be close,” Green said. “And if I would have ever known something like this was happening to him, I would have done something a lot sooner.”

Green has contacted the Iowa Department of Human Services to try to start the process of getting her son back.

See the original story on KCCI.com.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anamosa State Penitentiary cells.
Staffer at Anamosa State Penitentiary assaulted by inmate on Saturday morning
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana.
Average daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations show decrease, as do vaccinations
In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are...
Iowa turns down 22,000 of its weekly vaccine doses as demand wanes
Volunteers work together to build Cedar Rapids man a new home
Volunteers work together to build Cedar Rapids man a new home
Stanley Wofford, 49, was convicted in March 2021 of first-degree murder in the September 2019...
Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly Iowa shooting

Latest News

Distilleries in Iowa are one step closer to expanding their alcohol sales.
New bill would allow distilleries in Iowa to sell online with home delivery
Distilleries in Iowa are one step closer to expanding their alcohol sales.
New bill would allow distilleries in Iowa to sell online with home delivery
John Deere says its Drivetrain operations facility in Waterloo has a number of positions open.
John Deere Waterloo Works looking to fill at least 70 positions
John Deere says its Drivetrain operations facility in Waterloo has a number of positions open.
John Deere hiring for several positions in Waterloo