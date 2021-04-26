12-year-old dies in UTV rollover in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 12-year-old girl died in a Utility Vehicle rollover crash on Sunday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened at a farm in the 14000 block of 328th Avenue outside Springbrook at around 3:22 p.m.

Officials said first responders attempted extensive life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Department of Natural Resources and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the accident.

