Advertisement

Volunteers work together to build Cedar Rapids man a new home

Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Volunteers with the Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity, Thrivent and Antioch Christian Church in Marion got together on Saturday to help build a new home for a Cedar Rapids man.

Iseec Sengorore came to Cedar Rapids five years ago as a refugee from Kenya. He and his family of six have been living in an apartment for the last five years.

More than 80 volunteers came out to help build walls for the upcoming home.

The family said they are thankful.

“Because I’m refugee, I didn’t think that sometimes that I could have a home, but now I appreciate it, to have a home I can say, now, I’m very blessed,” Sengorore said.

The home will be ready in the summer.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anamosa State Penitentiary cells.
Staffer at Anamosa State Penitentiary assaulted by inmate on Saturday morning
A jet was spotted flying in the skies over Linn County on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
FAA confirms military jet on training runs over eastern Iowa Thursday
(file graphic)
13-year-old airlifted to the hospital after skateboarding accident in Robins
(file graphic)
Four injured in stabbing outside Waterloo strip club
A pharmacist holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp,...
Over 30% of Iowa’s population has completed COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

Volunteers work together to build Cedar Rapids man a new home
Volunteers work together to build Cedar Rapids man a new home
An effort to revitalize local neighborhoods took place in Iowa City Saturday morning.
South District Neighborhood Association hosts 4th annual “Team Up to Clean-up” effort
Yancy Freland, 47, of Des Moines.
Homeless Des Moines man to plead guilty in 2019 homicide
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana.
Average daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations show decrease, as do vaccinations