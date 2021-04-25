Volunteers work together to build Cedar Rapids man a new home

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Volunteers with the Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity, Thrivent and Antioch Christian Church in Marion got together on Saturday to help build a new home for a Cedar Rapids man.

Iseec Sengorore came to Cedar Rapids five years ago as a refugee from Kenya. He and his family of six have been living in an apartment for the last five years.

More than 80 volunteers came out to help build walls for the upcoming home.

The family said they are thankful.

“Because I’m refugee, I didn’t think that sometimes that I could have a home, but now I appreciate it, to have a home I can say, now, I’m very blessed,” Sengorore said.

The home will be ready in the summer.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.