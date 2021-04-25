South District Neighborhood Association hosts 4th annual “Team Up to Clean-up” effort

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An effort to revitalize local neighborhoods took place in Iowa City Saturday morning.

Residents in Iowa City’s South District came out for the 4th annual ‘Team Up to Clean Up’ effort, put on the South District Neighborhood Association. People spent the day picking up trash, as well as work some gardening. People participated at four sites throughout the city. The President of the South District Neighborhood Association says this event is about bringing people together and uplifting these spaces, especially after the derecho.

“You see the down trees. A lot of folks did some hard work last year to clear those trees, and now it’s about how do we bring those empty spaces some beauty, so how do we bring plants or make a tomato garden,” said Angie Jordan.

People wore masks and social distanced due to the pandemic. Other sites included Grantwood Elementary, Wetherby Park and other local trails.

