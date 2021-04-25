Advertisement

Social justice groups team up to push for unity following Chauvin verdict

By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several activist groups gathered in Green Square Saturday afternoon after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derrick Chauvin was convicted Tuesday.

“I’ve been trying to find the right words to unite us, but with George Floyd gone, we can’t sit with that truth,” Janessa Carr said.

This wasn’t a celebration of Justice but a call for support as the fight for change continues.

“To my white families and allies, we need you to elevate our voices at the dinner table, at your church, in your schools, and at the polls,” Ture Morrow, with Marion Alliance for Racial Equity, said.

The social justice groups said the Chauvin verdict represented accountability, and more needs to be done to make this a norm.

“We need you to add your voice with our voice so that we can all be heard,” another speaker at the event said.

While the groups continued to push for change toward racial equity, they knew it wouldn’t happen overnight.

“Let these words marinate on your mind and in your heart. And, remember, it might not be today, it might not be tomorrow, next month, or next year, but one day I can guarantee you, we shall overcome,” Morrow said.

