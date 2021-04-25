Advertisement

Palisades-Kepler State Park busy with visitors after months of work to cleanup derecho damage

By Becky Phelps
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) -Palisades-Kepler State Park reopened on Friday after months of work to clear debris left from the August derecho.

For Bev O’Connor, this time of year is the beginning of morel mushroom season.

“I grew up hunting morels, my mother did it, my family did it,” O’Connor said. “I usually will dip them in crackers, fry them in butter, and they are delicious, kind of like an exotic appetizer.”

Palisades-Kepler State Park in Mount Vernon reopened its gates just in time for her to start hunting. But this year, her favorite hunting spots don’t look the same.

“There’s a lot of trees down, and not the normal paths we would take. We have to go around, or under, or over top. It’s different,” O’Connor said.

The park shut down after significant damage from the August derecho, leading to months of cleanup removing damaged trees and broken branches. It’s the last state park to reopen after the derecho.

Reservations are open for everything but the lodge, which is still blocked off by “road closed” signs as its extensive roof damage is repaired.

