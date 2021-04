CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coe baseball team added two more wins to its record on Saturday after sweeping the University of Dubuque in a doubleheader. The No. 20 Kohawks won the first game 5-2 and went 15 innings in the second game, but came out with a 10-9 victory.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.