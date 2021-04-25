Advertisement

Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly Iowa shooting

Stanley Wofford, 49, was convicted in March 2021 of first-degree murder in the September 2019...
Stanley Wofford, 49, was convicted in March 2021 of first-degree murder in the September 2019 death of 45-year-old John Belcher Jr.(Polk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 shooting death of another man inside a Des Moines home.

The Des Moines Register reports that the sentence imposed Friday was the only one possible after 49-year-old Stanley Wofford was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the September 2019 death of 45-year-old John Belcher Jr.

Wofford was charged in the case nearly three weeks after the shooting, and police testified that it was Wofford who called 911 about half an hour after the shooting and claimed to have found Belcher’s body.

Police said the evidence showed it was Wofford who did the shooting.

