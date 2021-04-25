Iowa’s rally falls short against Maryland in series finale

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa baseball team couldn’t complete the sweep against Maryland after falling 8-6 on Saturday. The Hawkeyes fell behind 4-0, but put together a three-run fifth inning to get its offense going.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Hawkeyes had two runners on with no outs, but hit three consecutive fly balls to end the game.

Iowa is back on the field on Sunday versus Northwestern at 4 p.m.

