Advertisement

Iowa’s rally falls short against Maryland in series finale

By Josh Christensen
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa baseball team couldn’t complete the sweep against Maryland after falling 8-6 on Saturday. The Hawkeyes fell behind 4-0, but put together a three-run fifth inning to get its offense going.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Hawkeyes had two runners on with no outs, but hit three consecutive fly balls to end the game.

Iowa is back on the field on Sunday versus Northwestern at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anamosa State Penitentiary cells.
Staffer at Anamosa State Penitentiary assaulted by inmate on Saturday morning
A jet was spotted flying in the skies over Linn County on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
FAA confirms military jet on training runs over eastern Iowa Thursday
(file graphic)
13-year-old airlifted to the hospital after skateboarding accident in Robins
(file graphic)
Four injured in stabbing outside Waterloo strip club
A pharmacist holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp,...
Over 30% of Iowa’s population has completed COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

Coe's T.J. Johnson just before hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning...
No. 20 Coe sweeps Dubuque in doubleheader
It took 15 innings, but Coe rallied to sweep the University of Dubuque in a doubleheader on...
Coe rallies to sweep Dubuque in doubleheader
Iowa couldn't complete the series sweep against Maryland falling 8-6 on Saturday.
Iowa's rally falls short against Maryland
Iowa City West extended its winning streak to five games after topping Iowa City High 3-1.
Iowa City West tops rival Iowa City High