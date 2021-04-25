Advertisement

Homeless Des Moines man to plead guilty in 2019 homicide

Yancy Freland, 47, of Des Moines.
Yancy Freland, 47, of Des Moines.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By the Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has agreed to plead guilty in a 2019 homicide as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Court documents said Yancy Freland, 47, plans to plead guilty to attempted murder, manslaughter, and two other charges in the grisly death of 23-year-old Marshal Aaron Terrell Johnson in an industrial area just south of downtown Des Moines. He was originally charged, along with Bryan Norris, 28, with first-degree murder in the case.

Authorities have said Johnson was shot and had his neck cut sometime after July 26, 2019. Johnson’s body was first wrapped in plastic and buried before it was dug up, partially burned and then reburied.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anamosa State Penitentiary cells.
Staffer at Anamosa State Penitentiary assaulted by inmate on Saturday morning
A jet was spotted flying in the skies over Linn County on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
FAA confirms military jet on training runs over eastern Iowa Thursday
(file graphic)
13-year-old airlifted to the hospital after skateboarding accident in Robins
(file graphic)
Four injured in stabbing outside Waterloo strip club
A pharmacist holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp,...
Over 30% of Iowa’s population has completed COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

An effort to revitalize local neighborhoods took place in Iowa City Saturday morning.
South District Neighborhood Association hosts 4th annual “Team Up to Clean-up” effort
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana.
Average daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations show decrease, as do vaccinations
In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are...
Iowa turns down 22,000 of its weekly vaccine doses as demand wanes
Social justice groups team up to push for unity following Chauvin verdict
Social justice groups team up to push for unity following Chauvin verdict