Dubuque Drug Task Force collects over 500 pounds of medication during “Drug Take Back Day”

Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Drug Enforcement Administration hosted its 20th annual “Drug Take Back Day” on Saturday.

Several departments around eastern Iowa participated in the event collecting old and unused medications.

The Dubuque Drug Task Force says it collected a total of 533 pounds of prescription and non-prescription medication. The total weight of sharps collected was 222 pounds.

The items will be incinerated at a later date.

Anyone who missed the event can drop medication in the prescription drop box in front of the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, located at 770 Iowa Street in Dubuque.

