Cloudy and cool followed by a burst of summery weather

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a chilly night ahead with decreasing cloud cover, light winds, and dry air in place.

Overnight lows dip into the 30s with frost possible north of I-80, especially in low lying areas. Take care of any sensitive plants you have outdoors! On Sunday, a few spotty showers will be possible, mainly along and north of Highway 20. A stray shower further south will be possible but is not widely expected.

Mostly cloudy skies will limit our warming Sunday but gusty southerly winds and more sunshine on Monday will help temperatures soar into the upper 70s.

