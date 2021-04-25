Average daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations show decrease, as do vaccinations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Most coronavirus-related metrics showed a decrease compared to the previous week, according to new state data, including the one that officials would prefer to show an increase.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 220 individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 had been reported to the state since the same time on Saturday morning. The total number of individuals who have tested positive is now 362,898.

The average number of daily new cases, taken over a seven-day rolling average, was 418.9 people per day. This is lower than the rate of 439 as of Sunday, April 18.

20 additional people who died with the virus were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of people in Iowa who have died with the virus since the pandemic began is now 5,927.

187 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, a net decrease of 22 since Saturday morning’s report and 17 people fewer than at the same time last week. 47 of those people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of one and also one lower than last Sunday. 21 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of one and one higher than last Sunday. 27 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period, a number similar to the many of the last several days.

A total of 2,208,973 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 34,173 since the same time on Saturday. 974,735 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 23,221. 103,941 people have completed their vaccination course in the last week, 4,683 people fewer than in the previous week.

Gov. Kim Reynolds noted the relaxing demand for COVID-19 vaccines at her weekly public briefing, including that 43 of 99 counties had turned down allocations. The state overall refused almost 27% of its allotment of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

The first-time tests of 1,276 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 17.2%, slightly lower than the previous day’s 17.4%. The positivity rate has fallen compared to the average daily rate of 18.8% one week ago. A total of 1,698,324 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

