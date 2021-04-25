Another cool one with a few showers in the north

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another cool day is expected across the area, with varying amounts of cloudiness through the day.

Skies will become a bit more overcast toward late morning through early afternoon, along with a slight chance of showers along and north of U.S. Highway 30. Highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s north, mid to upper 50s south.

Strong southerly winds propel highs on Monday into the upper 70s to near 80, with another warm day expected on Tuesday. A chance for storms develops late Tuesday into Wednesday, with a few showers lingering into Thursday.

After a temporary and mild cooldown, next weekend looks rather nice!

