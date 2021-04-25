A taste of summer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ll start the work week off with a little taste of summer as temperatures both Monday and Tuesday look to soar well into the upper 70s and low 80s across eastern Iowa.

Southerly winds will usher in warmer air from the south, pushing our afternoon highs nearly 15 degrees above normal for this time of year with partly cloudy skies overhead. This warm-up will be short-lived as a cold front brings shower and thunderstorm chances along with more seasonal temperatures back to the forecast by late Tuesday into Wednesday.

