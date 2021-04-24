Advertisement

Two early goals help Iowa City West top rival Iowa City High

By Josh Christensen
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City West extended its winning streak to five games after beating rival Iowa City High on Friday evening, 3-1. The Trojans led 2-0 at halftime.

The Little Hawks cut the deficit in half just three minutes into the second half after a goal from Alima Mmunga. Then with less than five minutes to go in the game, West put the game out of reach after a breakaway goal from Kolby Godbolt.

