Staying a bit cool for a couple more days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Skies start off fairly cloudy on Saturday, but should give way to a little more sun as the day goes on.

Temperatures will be held back a bit by that early cloudiness into the upper 50s to around 60. Sunday, following a cold front that moves through on Saturday, potentially starts off a bit frosty and stays cool in the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible, particularly along and north of Highway 30. Highs will again be mostly in the 50s.

A big warm up kicks into gear on Monday, with temperatures well into the 70s with some low 80s possible as well through Tuesday. Eventually, this leads to shower and storm chances by midweek.

Highs only fall back into the 60s, mostly, toward the end of the week.

