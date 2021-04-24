Advertisement

Staffer at Anamosa State Penitentiary assaulted by inmate on Saturday morning

Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A correctional officer was assaulted at Anamosa State Penitentiary on Saturday morning.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, at approximately 7:22 A.M., the officer was handing out medications to inmates on a cellblock when an inmate unexpectedly put her in a chokehold.

Officials say the officer was able to use defensive techniques until additional staff in the area were able to respond and assist in taking control of the inmate.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and was released, only suffering bruising from the assault. The inmate was not seriously injured, authorities say.

The incident remains under investigation.

This incident comes one day after Iowa Democratic lawmakers toured the prison over concerns about the conditions of the prison, the safety of prison staff and funding, and more than a month after a botched escape attempt at the prison left two staff members dead.

