Reynolds names aide to lead Iowa’s Medicaid program

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has hired her health policy adviser as the state’s Medicaid director.

Reynolds praised Elizabeth Matney as a health policy expert and “dynamic member of my team” in announcing Friday that she would lead the program, which oversees care for more than 700,000 poor and disabled Iowans.

Matney replaces Mike Randol, who left as Medicaid director last August.

Matney holds a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from Drake University and a bachelor’s in psychology and philosophy from Texas State University. She will begin work as director on June 1.

Iowa’s Medicaid program has endured years of complaints from providers and some individuals since then-Gov. Terry Branstad turned over control of the program to private companies.

