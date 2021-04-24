Pony Express: helping children with autism through equine therapy

(KCRG) - Hills and Dales provides services to children with autism in the Dubuque area. On Friday, they welcomed some very special guests: two miniature horses.

“As soon as we said, ‘Today is the horse day’ they were all talking about it,” said Laura Keehner, Autism Services Director at Hills and Dales. “One little one was able to access on her device, ‘It is horse day; I am ready to go!’”

The miniature horses are part of Pony Express, a new program from Inspiration Stables, which is a Dubuque nonprofit adaptive horseback riding program for children with special needs.

Executive director Sarah Weber Kumpf oversees the program.

“When COVID hit we were looking for creative ways to still bring equine therapy into the community without necessarily having to have everyone out at the barns since so many restrictions were in place and so many of our kids are medically fragile that we serve at the barn,” she said.

Through the program, children learn one-word commands, how to identify body parts and teamwork.

“What we have seen is children who normally do not have appropriate language, when they are with their horse they begin to speak appropriately and say words and terms appropriately for the situation,” Weber Kumpf explained.

She added the program also helps the children work on forming connections.

“So where they might be afraid of an animal or unwilling to get close to an animal or touch something different or sounds, those types of things that are very sensory challenged by, in the environment with the horse they are completely calm,” she said. “We had one little girl, who is non-verbal and who uses a device now to give her horse commands, and her dad told us that she spoke non-stop 48 hours after she was with the ponies last week, so these miniature horses are really powerful for the kids.”

The children who participated on Friday are part of the applied behavioral analysis program at Hills and Dales. Keehner said it is a great learning opportunity for them.

“It gives our kids and our clients another opportunity to practice the skills, and the things that they learn in an environment that is very friendly and it provides them and opportunity to interact with the miniature horses that they may not have had otherwise had,” she said.

