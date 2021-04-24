Over 30% of Iowa’s population has completed COVID-19 vaccination

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Vaccination of Iowa’s population continued a steady climb, based on new state data on Saturday morning, with other coronavirus-related metrics reflecting recent trends.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 436 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total in the last 24 hours, which is now 362,678 since the start of the pandemic. The seven-day rolling average of new cases reported per day is 488.3.

Three more people who died with the virus were reported to the state since the same time on Friday morning. 5,907 people in Iowa have now died with COVID-19, in total.

209 people are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, a net decrease of eight since the last report on Friday morning. 48 people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of three. 22 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of two. 31 people were newly-admitted to hospitals in Iowa during the last 24-hour reporting period, similar to most recent days.

A total of 2,174,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 32,929 since the same time on Friday. 951,514 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 20,949. Iowa ranks 16th in the United States in terms of the percentage of the population fully vaccinated, according to The New York Times, with around 30.2% of people in the state meeting that standard.

The first-time tests of 2,505 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 17.4%, somewhat lower than the previous day’s 18.2%. A total of 1,697,048 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

