Muffin-sized pot pies make for a quick weeknight meal
Published: Apr. 24, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In this Fareway cooking segment, Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shows us the perfect recipe for a quick weeknight meal.
CHICKEN POT PIES
Makes 12 pot pies
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup butter
- ⅓ cup chopped onion
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1½ cups milk
- 1½ cups frozen mixed vegetables (such as peas, green beans, carrots, and corn)
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- 2 cups cooked chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 2 sheets refrigerated pie crust dough
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Melt butter in a large skillet with sides. Add onion and sauté until onion is soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add flour and mix well.
- Add chicken broth and milk.
- Simmer over medium-low heat until mixture has thickened, about 3 minutes.
- Stir in frozen vegetables, salt, pepper, garlic powder and cooked chicken.
- To assemble crusts, cut dough into 12 circles using a large glass or cookie cutter, making sure to save scrap pieces.
- Spray 12 muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray. Press the pie crust into each muffin tin, going up the sides of each cup. Add chicken mixture and top with remaining scrap pieces of crust, if desired.
- Bake until pie crust is crisp and golden brown, 20–25 minutes.
Nutrition information per pot pie using skim milk: 303 calories; 18 g fat; 8 g saturated fat; 34 mg cholesterol; 441 mg sodium; 25 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 10 g protein
