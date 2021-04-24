Muffin-sized pot pies make for a quick weeknight meal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In this Fareway cooking segment, Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shows us the perfect recipe for a quick weeknight meal.

CHICKEN POT PIES

Makes 12 pot pies

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1½ cups frozen mixed vegetables (such as peas, green beans, carrots, and corn)

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Melt butter in a large skillet with sides. Add onion and sauté until onion is soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add flour and mix well.

Add chicken broth and milk.

Simmer over medium-low heat until mixture has thickened, about 3 minutes.

Stir in frozen vegetables, salt, pepper, garlic powder and cooked chicken.

To assemble crusts, cut dough into 12 circles using a large glass or cookie cutter, making sure to save scrap pieces.

Spray 12 muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray. Press the pie crust into each muffin tin, going up the sides of each cup. Add chicken mixture and top with remaining scrap pieces of crust, if desired.