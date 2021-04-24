Advertisement

Muffin-sized pot pies make for a quick weeknight meal

By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitan
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In this Fareway cooking segment, Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shows us the perfect recipe for a quick weeknight meal.

CHICKEN POT PIES

Makes 12 pot pies

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • ⅓ cup butter
  • ⅓ cup chopped onion
  • ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 1½ cups milk
  • 1½ cups frozen mixed vegetables (such as peas, green beans, carrots, and corn)
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ½ tsp. black pepper
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder
  • 2 cups cooked chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 2 sheets refrigerated pie crust dough

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F.
  • Melt butter in a large skillet with sides. Add onion and sauté until onion is soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add flour and mix well.
  • Add chicken broth and milk.
  • Simmer over medium-low heat until mixture has thickened, about 3 minutes.
  • Stir in frozen vegetables, salt, pepper, garlic powder and cooked chicken.
  • To assemble crusts, cut dough into 12 circles using a large glass or cookie cutter, making sure to save scrap pieces.
  • Spray 12 muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray. Press the pie crust into each muffin tin, going up the sides of each cup. Add chicken mixture and top with remaining scrap pieces of crust, if desired.
  • Bake until pie crust is crisp and golden brown, 20–25 minutes.

Nutrition information per pot pie using skim milk: 303 calories; 18 g fat; 8 g saturated fat; 34 mg cholesterol; 441 mg sodium; 25 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 10 g protein

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet was spotted flying in the skies over Linn County on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Loud, low flying aircraft spotted flying over Eastern Iowa Thursday night
Crews at the scene say there are around a dozen law enforcement vehicles between Scott County...
Police: 12-year-old boy killed, another injured in shooting
A jet was spotted flying in the skies over Linn County on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
FAA confirms military jet on training runs over eastern Iowa Thursday
Terrace Hill, the Iowa governor's mansion, is shown on Friday, April 23, 2021. State officials...
Security concerns prompt fence around governor’s mansion
Officials said 24-year-old Kevin Butts told them he had stabbed at least one of the victims.
Marshalltown man allegedly stabs mother and another man

Latest News

Anamosa State Penitentiary cells.
Staffer at Anamosa State Penitentiary assaulted by inmate on Saturday morning
Fareway muffin pot pies.
Muffin-sized pot pies make for a quick weeknight meal
A pharmacist holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp,...
Over 30% of Iowa’s population has completed COVID-19 vaccination
Community leaders react to death of Davenport 12-year-old
Community leaders react to death of Davenport 12-year-old