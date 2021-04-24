Kirkwood vaccine clinic gives shots to students, staff, and community members

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -When Matthew Evens heard Kirkwood Community College was offering free COVID-19 shots to students, he couldn’t sign up fast enough.

“I definitely was excited to get it. I feel like it’s getting us closer and closer to normal,” Evens said.

Evens was one of 450 Kirkwood students and employees who signed up for an appointment in advance. He got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from Nathan Althoff, a nursing student at Kirkwood. Althoff says he’s given more than 100 shots throughout several other COVID-19 vaccine clinics and described the opportunity to help as an honor.

“It’s been a steady stream. There’s, I think, five vaccinators going on right now, and it’s been steady. I haven’t had too much time for a break, but it’s been wonderful, I wouldn’t change it,” Althoff said.

The clinic was originally reserved only for Kirkwood students and staff. Vice President of Facilities and Public Safety at Kirkwood Community College Troy McQuillen says, with guidance from Linn County Public Health, they decided to open up the clinic for walk-ins on Thursday morning.

“We knew when we started the registration it was going to be difficult, because the second dose falls on finals week-the week after finals week. So, we knew that was going to be difficult for students leaving on internship and for their summer break to get them back here for the second dose. So, we decided to open it up,” McQuillen said.

He says offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, as opposed to the one-shot Johnson & Johnson, didn’t stop students from signing up. The clinic saw more than 100 walk-ins and gave out more than 600 shots total to a mix of students, staff and people from outside the Kirkwood community.

“I think it’s about getting as much vaccine in arms as we can,” McQuillen said.

Evens says the timing won’t stop him from coming back to get his second shot in a few weeks.

“Soon I’ll be fully vaccinated, have the card filled out,” Evens said. “So I’m excited.”

