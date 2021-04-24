Iowa Dept. of Public Health recommending providers resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has lifted the pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

The IDPH is recommending all vaccine providers in the state who have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available resume its use, effective immediately.

This move follows Friday’s announcement that the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have lifted the pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The pause was recommended after reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals following administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC and FDA issued the following:

Use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should be resumed in the United States.

The FDA and CDC have confidence that this vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.

The FDA has determined that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older.

At this time, the available data suggest that the chance of TTS occurring is very low, but the FDA and CDC will remain vigilant in continuing to investigate this risk.

Health care providers administering the vaccine and vaccine recipients or caregivers should review the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers)external icon and Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregiversexternal icon , which have been revised to include information about the risk of this syndrome, which has occurred in a very small number of people who have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine.

More information is available on the CDC website.

