Holy Cross Fire Department holding fundraiser for new ambulance

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOLY CROSS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Holy Cross Fire Department is asking for help to fund a new ambulance.

To raise money, the department is hosting a drive-thru breakfast Sunday, April 25 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the LaSalle Gym in Holy Cross.

Assistant Fire Chief Terry Harder said the department has been using the current ambulance for 20 years. “It is outdated,” he said.

Harder emphasized they want to make sure their vehicles are reliable, especially in an emergency. The department covers Holy Cross and surrounding areas such as Luxembourg and Millville.

“We have had some mechanical issues with it; we have had to have some decent repairs on it,” he explained. “We think it is good for the community to be able to have updated and newer equipment to be able to respond for emergencies.”

The department is staffed by approximately 40 volunteers, which is why they are asking for a $10 donation for Sunday’s breakfast.

“With COVID and everything, our fundraising efforts have kind have been a little tough,” he mentioned.

Harder said a new ambulance would cost the department around $200,000.

