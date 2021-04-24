Advertisement

Four injured in stabbing outside Waterloo strip club

Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people were injured during a brawl outside a Waterloo strip club, according to a report by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

According to the report, Waterloo Police were called to Flirt’s Gentlemen’s Club, located at 319 Jefferson Street, just after 1:20 A.M. on Saturday morning, where a crowd of 15-20 people had gathered around a group that was fighting.

Two victims were transported from the scene to a local hospital and two other victims were later taken by private vehicles to a local hospital.

The report states the victims had “severe lacerations,” but that the injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

A gray 2015 Chrysler LTD near the scene was impounded by Waterloo Police, according to the report.

The incident is still under investigation.

