Center Point breaks ground on site for new fire station

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Center Point Fire Department held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new station on Saturday morning. Officials say the project first started in 2015, and will cost around $2.7 million.

The new fire station will go up right next to City Hall and will have increased parking and space for firefighters to work.

“I think that’s the heartwarming part about it, that these people who volunteer for us every day, to keep us safe, are going to have a building that they can be proud of, and they can be safe in,” said Paula Freeman-Brown, Mayor of Center Point.

They hope to have the new building ready by January of 2022.

