13-year-old airlifted to the hospital after skateboarding accident in Robins

(file graphic)
(file graphic)(ap newsroom)
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a skateboarding accident on Saturday.

At approximately 11:28 A.M., authorities say a 17-year-old relative was driving a vehicle while the 13-year-old was on a skateboard and holding onto the back of the vehicle.

Officials say the trunk lid fell down, striking the boy and causing him to fall to the ground near the 2800 block of Wildflower Road.

The boy was transported by Lifeguard Air Care for what officials say are non-life-threatening injures.

The Rall assisted in the response to the incident.

