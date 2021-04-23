Advertisement

Utility announced plans for huge solar farm in eastern Iowa

Solar panels face the sky on Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021, in Burrillville, R.I., at ISM Solar's...
Solar panels face the sky on Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021, in Burrillville, R.I., at ISM Solar's 10-acre solar farm which is the first of its kind in the state. President Joe Biden wants to change the way the U.S. uses energy by expanding renewables, but faces several challenges. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa electric power provider has announced new plans for a huge solar farm in eastern Iowa.

Central Iowa Power Cooperative CEO Bill Cherrier tells television station KCCI that the farm will be located in Linn County near Coggon and will provide 100 more megawatts of power to Central Iowa Power Cooperative members.

Cherrier says the solar field will begin operations in 2022, and is projected to create 350 construction jobs at its peak.

News of the new project follows the utility’s construction of a more than 300,000-panel solar power farm south of Wapello. The 100-megawatt Wapello Solar Facility covering 800 acres in Louisa County began delivering power to the Iowa grid last month.

