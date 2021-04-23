Advertisement

Tokyo under ‘emergency orders’ with Olympics 3 months away

Seiko Hashimoto, president of Tokyo 2020 attends a media huddle following the IOC Executive...
Seiko Hashimoto, president of Tokyo 2020 attends a media huddle following the IOC Executive Board Meeting at the Tokyo 2020 headquarters in Tokyo, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Philip Fong/ Pool Photo via AP)(Philip Fong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo and Japan’s second-largest metropolitan area of Osaka are coming under emergency orders aimed at stemming surging cases of the coronavirus.

The orders come into effect with the Tokyo Olympics opening in only three months.

The measures take effect during Japan’s “golden week” holiday period and are meant to limit travel and keep people out of public places. They are to end on May 11.

This is just ahead of a widely reported visit to Hiroshima by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. Bach has said the visit is not yet confirmed and has denied the end of the emergency period was linked to his proposed visit.

