Toby Keith announced as first concert at Xtream Arena in Coralville

The concert is planned for October.
Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Xtream Arena in Coralville.(KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Toby Keith is set to bring his “Country Comes to Town” Tour to the Xtream Arena in Coralville on October 14.

Matt Stell will be joining Toby Keith as a guest. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 30.

The venue announced the concert saying it’ll be the first concert since the arena opened in September 2020. It has a concert capacity of 6,600.

“As a brand-new venue, this is a long-awaited announcement for us and the City of Coralville,” says General Manager, Jack Ligon.

For more information, click here.

🚨HERE IT IS!! Our very first announced concert!! 🚨 #PepperPresents Toby Keith “Country Comes to Town Tour” with...

Posted by Xtream Arena on Friday, April 23, 2021

